AIDIS Inc.’s pixel art RPG LAST CLOUDIA has finally released its crossover event with NieR:Automata, which will run until September 15th and bring tons of goodies for players. The LAST CLOUDIA x NieR:Automata Collaboration Event is titled Granzeila Descent, and will feature fan favorite characters from Square Enix Co. Ltd.’s insanely popular game.

Last Cloudia will be giving away a free copy of unit 9S along with the arks Emil Shop and Emil Head. In addition, the unit 2B and LR ark A Beautiful Songstress will also be available in the gacha pool on rate-up beginning September 2nd.

The Granzelia Descent event also adds new quests for players to dive into, which include time trials and a special fishing event. There will be 11 pieces of collab equipment up for grabs throughout the whole event; plus, the NieR:Automata Login Bonus Part 1 rewards players with Collab Tickets and a total of 1300 crystals simply by logging in every day.

The NieR:Automata Collab Challenge, on the other hand, features nine missions on the Home screen that rewards players with the equipment Virtuous Contract. And finally, players can also get the chance to win one of ten $25 USD Google Play or App Store gift codes IRL simply by following Last Cloudia's official Twitter or Facebook page. All you have to do is to Retweet or share the promo post. The lucky winners will be picked in early October, which you can discover more about on the official website.

Last Cloudia is available to download on the App Store and the Google Play Store as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can find out more about the event in the embedded trailer above.

