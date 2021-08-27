Rush Rally Origins is the latest entry into Brownmonster Limited's popular racing series, and it was recently released for iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch. It looks to combine the top-down racing setup found in the original game with the graphics and physics used in Rush Rally 3. Sounds like fun, right? Well, today could be your lucky day as we've got a bunch of Nintendo Switch codes to give away for both the EU/AU and US regions.

How can you win one of these codes? Well, it's very straightforward. All you have to do is fill in this Google Form with all the required information and wait to see if you're a winner. The winners will then be chosen, at random, before the codes are given out after the giveaway closes at 5 pm UK time on Monday 30th August. Good luck if you decide to enter!

Rush Rally Origins is available now over on the App Store, Google Play and Nintendo Switch. It is a premium game that costs $4.99.

Competition Rules