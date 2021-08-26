Rarepixels has just announced the latest update to Planes Control, the indie studio’s quirky mobile game that lets players control planes’ flight paths using different kinds of flying machines. The latest update for Android devices lets you travel back in time to steer the wheel using the most popular planes in aviation history.

As Planes Control is essentially a path drawing landing game, you’ll be able to unleash your Air Traffic Controller (ATC) powers in the midst of the most exhilarating aviation events worldwide. You’ll step into the shoes of a Flight Control Manager and determine the safest path possible for the planes in your care, along with extra objectives to keep things spicy.

The latest Time Machine update invites players to dive into historic moments from days past and from the endless possibilities of the future. Nine exciting new levels will be introduced, as well as a whopping 30 new flying machines that hail from various eras in history. This means that whether you’re an aircraft aficionado eager to control planes from World War I or you’re looking forward to experiencing aerial battles during the Korean War, the new update will definitely satisfy your tastebuds.

If you’re ready to draw safe passages through the skies of France, Japan, Moscow, Iceland, and even for shuttles in space, you can download Planes Control on the App Store and on Google Play. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can discover more about the game on the official website, or have a look at the embedded teaser trailer above to see the update in action.

