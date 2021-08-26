Fans of WAR OF THE VISIONS™ FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS® can now summon popular characters from the hit game Final Fantasy VII Remake in its latest collaboration event. From now until October 5th, players can nab their fan fave units from the action RPG as well as score bonus rewards and new quests in the limited-time crossover.

The tactical mobile RPG brings new events such as the arrival of Ultra Rare (UR) characters Cloud and Tifa, while Barret and Aerith will be available starting September 1st. True to their characters, these units can unleash devastating damage on the battlefield with Cloud’s Limit Burst “Ascension,” while Tifa’s Limit Burst “Somersault Combo” can wipe out foes along with a handy Stun chance. Meanwhile, Barret’s Limit Burst “Catastrophe” has a chance of inflicting Confusion, and Aerith’s “Healing Wind” Limit Burst helps recover your allies’ HP as well as boost their defense for three turns.

To celebrate their arrival, there will be special Login Bonuses that let players earn a free Tifa unit, along with up to 2,500 Visiore, and even bonus Cloud and Tifa Unit Shards. Plus, the WOTV FFBE Special Seven Stash gives players the chance to score awesome in-game rewards depending on the total number of reactions on the FFVIIR Collaboration trailer. You can discover more about the exciting collab event in the embedded trailer above.

WAR OF THE VISIONS™ FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS® is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play. if you’re eager to join in on all the festivities in time for the collab event, you’re in luck - joining is as easy as downloading the game since it’s a free-to-play title with in-app purchases.

Want more strategy games? Why not have a look at our list of the top 25 best strategy games for Android phones and tablets in 2021?

Want more? Check out our 10 other War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius news stories!