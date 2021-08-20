As our newest tradition here on Pocket Gamer dictates, we're back with another six games that have released on Huawei's AppGallery throughout the month. You see, whilst many of us are more intimately familiar with the App Store and Google Play, Huawei's marketplace serves over 500 million active users.

As such, those folks will want to know what game's they can now enjoy on their phone. But with so many apps added on a weekly and sometimes daily basis, it can be difficult to keep up. That's where we come in. These aren't necessarily brand new games but are instead making their debut on AppGallery. So let's jump into some of the games added throughout August.

World of Warships Blitz

First up, Wargaming's popular tactical navy ship battler, World of Warships Blitz, has sailed onto AppGallery. It sees players building and commanding a fleet of historic ships that they can then deploy and control in third-person. Can you take command of the ocean?

There are numerous types of WWII vessels to choose from, including Battleships, Cruisers, Destroyers and even Aircraft carriers. In fact, there are a staggering130 ship classes available from various countries such as Japan, the USA., USR, UK and Germany. Check out the trailer below to see some naval combat in action.

You can download World of Warships Blitz for free on AppGallery today.