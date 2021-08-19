Lineage W, NCSOFT’s upcoming MMORPG, is now open for pre-registration. The gorgeous game features lush battlegrounds, immersive storylines, and epic alliances, letting players wield mystical powers to defeat fantastic beasts. From what we can see from the trailers and introduction footage online, the visuals look absolutely stunning.

According to NCSOFT’s CCO Taek-Jin Kim, “Lineage W is a project that pursues the ultimate Lineage. Lineage W is a compilation of the Lineage IP over the last 24 years. The game emphasizes Lineage’s core values: battle, pledge, sacrifice, and honor. Lineage W will expand Lineage’s key element ‘battle community’ globally.”

The game supports quarter view and boasts full 3D graphics, with a single build for the global market as well as real-time AI translation and cross-platform play. For those who are unaware, it takes players through Aden World, set 150 years from the original story. You’ll be able to take your pick from the tales of the lord, knight, fairy, and mage, then dive into the dark fantasy world from the original Lineage.

Lineage W will be officially released later this 2021, but right now, eager players can sign up for the pre-registration on the official website, as well as on Google Play and on the App Store. Players who pre-register will receive special in-game rewards such as 100k Adena, Red Knights' Ring I, Red Knights Support Items, and Reinforcement Scroll Chest. Players who pre-register on Google Play and on the App Store will receive a Magic Scroll Chest.

If you’re eager to know more, you can have a look at the video clips on the game’s official YouTube channel to get a feel of the game.

