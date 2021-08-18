HAEGIN is celebrating the second anniversary of their game Overdox - which first launched in 2019 - with a huge anniversary update! They have added a brand-new system to the game alongside numerous events for players to enjoy as they celebrate the game’s second anniversary.

The v2.1.0 update introduces an entirely new system called ‘Legendary Equipment Awakening’. When players upgrade their legendary equipment, numerous new features will be added. Some of these features include:

Increases to various stats

An addition of 1 Awoken ability

Skill upgrades unique to that Legendary equipment

Awakening effects

And now, let's talk about the new events that are coming to celebrate OVERDOX’s second birthday. It's rewards galore! Every single day from 20th August to 26th August, special rewards will be sent to all players at 12:00 pm (UTC+0). Free rewards for a week, what's not to love?

Another event, called “Gold Bonanza’ will take place during the weekend in August and it will increase the gold each player will earn by performing tasks and also increase the usual daily gold limit. More ways to earn gold and more gold storage. It seems like a win-win for Overdox fans!

Players will also receive multiple 2nd-anniversary coupons. These will be sent out thrice throughout the anniversary event and can be cashed in to win various rewards. OVERDOX’s 2nd anniversary is on 27th August and the first coupon sent out on this day will contain the best and most valuable rewards.

Come celebrate OVERDOX’s second anniversary with us by downloading it for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. You can also check out all updates on OVERDOX’s official Facebook page. There are also multiple rewards to be won in the lead up to the game’s anniversary.

