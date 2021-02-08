OVERDOX is giving away lots of in-game goodies to celebrate the holidays throughout December

OVERDOX, HAEGIN’s action-packed battle royale game on mobile, is welcoming the winter season with a festive Christmas update. Players can expect lots of holiday event gifts, as well as special coupons that are available to claim every Friday throughout the month of December.

In OVERDOX's latest holiday event, players can defeat monsters and collect snowflakes in the Normal Mode, as well as score more snowflakes by watching ads or spinning the roulette. These festive items can then be exchanged for Legendary TP, Awakening Modules, and more on the event page.

To keep the celebrations going, players can also expect to nab tons of in-game goodies with the “December Coupon Gifts” that'll be handed out this whole month. As a way for the game to thank loyal fans and avid players all over the world, the special coupon codes will reveal exciting rewards up for grabs on the official Facebook page every Friday this month.

In case you're not familiar with the game, OVERDOX is an adrenaline-pumping close-quarter action game set in the future where twelve players go head-to-head to be the last survivor standing. It features an all-melee combat system, and players can collect and upgrade their characters using different kinds of armor and arsenal.

If you're eager to join in on all of the holiday festivities this season, you can download OVERDOX on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers over on the game's Facebook page to stay updated on all of the latest developments.

