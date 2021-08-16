It’s hard to imagine that the developers of Free Fire would create a cute farming simulator game, but here we are. Garena’s Fantasy Town is pretty much just like FarmVille but with lots of new elements and fun. The game is currently only available in selected regions across the world.

About Fantasy Town

There was once a prosperous town that was attacked by a bunch of trolls. Though the people were able to chase the creatures away, the city suffered heavy damage. Now, you will need to become the Mayor of town and rebuild it restore its former glory as the best place on the planet. Initially, your character has no interest in being the mayor and even tries to run away. But it seems running the town is a destiny they cannot escape from.

Fantasy Town is developed by Arum Games and is published by Garena. It’s a farming simulator, and who doesn’t like those? And this time, the bonus is excellent graphics, cute characters, and more fun.

The game comes loaded with exciting gameplay features. In addition to farming, crafting, and town-building, players will also get a chance to set on adventures to save their citizens and explore mysterious areas. Players will want to recruit and train heroes so that they can defeat monsters, which in return will earn them exciting prizes.

Fantasy Town is expanding to more regions

Garena’s Fantasy Town was first released in Indonesia in July 2020. Then subsequently, it launched in the Philippines and Thailand. In June 2021, it was released in two more countries - Malaysia and Singapore. And for the latest update - Fantasy Town has just released in India.

Unfortunately, in the coming days, what regions the game will launch in and when is still unknown. But don’t worry, we will keep you updated as and when the game is made available in more regions.

Fantasy Town is available to download via Google Play and Apple Store in selected regions. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.