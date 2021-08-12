If you have subscribed to Apple Arcade and have enjoyed playing its many games, at some point you might feel like trying those titles with a controller. In that case, you will want to know if the games support the use of controllers or not, which games are supported and a few other similar queries.

This article has listed all the probable and general queries related to the usage of controllers to play Apple Arcade titles. If you wish to know more about this exclusive subscription, click the link below to read about it.

Is there Apple Arcade controller support for games?

Which controllers are supported in Apple Arcade?

Yes, Apple allows the use of paired controllers to play Apple Arcade games. As a result, a lot of those titles natively support controllers. But, before you head to plug and play, make sure to check if the game supports one and if it does then what the compatible controllers are.As you will be playing those games on an Apple device, the best compatible controllers are from Xbox and PlayStation. Beyond that, there are a lot of cheaper options which includes MFI, which are exclusive controllers made for iOS.

How to pair a controller with Apple devices?

Turn on your controller and wait for the Bluetooth to turn on as well

Make sure it is not connected to any of the devices as it might fail to get discovered by the device you want to connect it to

Long press the connect button to switch to pairing mode

Once your iOS device detects it, pair it

Make sure to turn off the controller as it tends to connect instantly to the previously paired devices

Press the power button and the share buttons to enable the pairing mode

By this point, your iOS device should detect the controller, simply tap on the pair button to connect it smoothly

MFI Bluetooth controllers follow the same steps as Xbox and Playstation

However, there might be some differences as the mode of pairing depends on the brand

Check the instructions on the brand’s page and follow them accordingly

In the above paragraph, we mentioned that iOS devices seamlessly pair with Xbox, PlayStation and other standard Bluetooth MFI controllers. Follow the steps for each brand to successfully pair a controller with your Apple device(s).

Which games are supported?