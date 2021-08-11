Candy Crush Saga is potentially one of the most addictive games available on mobile. This casual game by King can make you sit for hours, finding and matching colourful candies. We've decided to give you a hand and teach you how to use some useful Candy Crush Saga cheats, tips and tricks!

As you progress through the levels, the game’s difficulty significantly increases and, at some point, you may not be able to complete one. And here is where the role of cheats and tips come in, which is a lifesaver for those who wish to cross multiple levels quickly or to finish a difficult one.

If you need help with more games you can check Clash F1 tips, Mobile Legends guide, Alchemy Stars tips that can ease your gameplay!

In this article, we will discuss everything related to Cand Crush Saga, cheats and hacks and how to use them. We will also provide you with some basic tips and tricks that will definitely help you combine those candies if you don’t wish to use hacks.

Initially, King released Candy Crush Saga for Facebook, back in 2012. Later on, the game made its way to multiple platforms including Android and iOS. The game is considered one of the best examples of a freemium model.

What are Candy Crush Saga cheats?

How to download Candy Crush Saga cheats?

How do these hacks work?

If you have played the game a few times, you will have noticed the various in-game items such as coins, lives and gold. These all are used to give you a boost and extra chances while you find impressive combos. However, these are limited and often requires you to spend real money to buy them. Whenever a player uses any of the Candy Crush Saga cheats, these are some things they can get for free.You will mostly find hacks or cheats in the form of files or online injectors. To download the files there are numerous dedicated third-party websites that host these, along with instructions to install and run them successfully.Once you have activated the hacks using the files or online injectors, it will provide you unlimited coins, in-game currency and exclusive paid items. Players use these hacks to auto-complete levels and events to gain access to rare and premium features.

Hacks or cheats are illegal and we sincerely advise you not to use these. Using such methods will result in a loss of interest in the game and there are also a lot of repercussions of using these methods.

However, if you’re not interested in using these illegal and unethical methods and have decided to grind the levels in a proper manner, then we have listed the best tips and tricks. These tips will definitely help you complete the levels easily and will make it more exciting and fun.

The ultimate list of Candy Crush Saga tips and tricks

The best way to clear a lot of candies is by using special variants. These candies come with extra bursts which let you clear the nearby sweets even if they don’t match. In order to do this, slowly clear the rows and columns and keep the matching ones nearby so that when you use the special options, it will clear out a huge patch.

Even if you are not able to perform nice chain combos, try to clear the candies from the bottom. This helps you get a view of the upcoming ones and in the meantime, you can arrange the candies accordingly.

Utilize boosters carefully. If you're unfamiliar, these are exclusive items, also known as power-ups, which allow you to gain an advantage in-game for a short period of time. While grinding the levels, if you’re lucky enough, you can get them for free or else you can head to the store and buy one.

Always try to execute bigger combos, the more points you earn, the higher your chances of receiving a free exclusive reward.

Make sure to focus on the edges of the grid. The edges often get no pairs for you to combine and so take up unnecessary space.

While clearing the grid, you should always look for the candies that are a threat. These types of candies will reduce the points and randomize your pattern.

This one is a small trick, that can net you free lives. All you have to do is change the date and time of your device and then log into the game.

Understand the usage of special candies. Whenever you make a perfect move, the game will grant you special candies. Save them for a situation where you can clear out a big patch.

Special candies can be obtained if you combine five candies of the same colour.

Want more? Check out our 24 other Candy Crush Saga articles!