"Know This: This Creature Is The Bringer Of Death. He Will Never Eat, He Will Never Sleep, And He Will Never Stop."

This is what was spoken about Imhotep, the mummy from Stephen Summers’ 1999 movie, The Mummy. Well, it is time to reawaken the mummy once again because on August 4th, Funko Pop! Blitz is launching a limited-time crossover event featuring the movie’s characters. It will include characters like Ardeth Bay and Jonathan Carnahan, both exclusively available to collect in Funko Pop! Blitz.

Join Ardeth Bay, Jonathan Carnahan, Evelyn Carnahan and Rick O’Connell in a battle to defeat the immortal Imhotep. Between August 4th and 10th, players will get a chance to uncover ancient Egyptian riches and mystical artefacts from The Mummy.

Over the duration of the event, the game board will be transformed into a Treasure Room. Hidden beneath the sand of this treasure room lies a key which you must unearth. It is the key to Hamunaptra. The key is essential to unlocking all The Mummy characters for your virtual Funko Pop! collections. You’ll need to match character heads on the board to reveal the key. Complete all stages and reward yourself with the Event Exclusive Rick O’Connell Funko Pop!

If you are finding it hard to get the key to Hamunaptra, then equip and play with characters from The Mummy to improve your chances of getting event exclusive loot, including the key.

The Mummy event is going to be a two-day event, running from tomorrow, Wednesday, 4th August at 5 pm PDT to Tuesday, the 10th of August, at 5 pm PDT.

Download Funko Pop! Blitz for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store and win yourself your favourite characters from The Mummy.

Imhotep awaits!

