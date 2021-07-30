As a complete beginner to Infinite Lagrange, diving into the immersive universe within the game could be quite overwhelming at the start. You’ve got various resources to keep track of, ships to upgrade, and you need to know exactly how to manage your time.

If you find it difficult to understand some of the game’s mechanics, this guide should come in handy. It’ll give you some more information on how to manage your resources like a pro, how to set up the best strategy for your playstyle when sieging an enemy, and it’ll also tackle some of the best beginner ships. Let’s check it out!

