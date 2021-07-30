If you have played any RPG games in the past then you are probably familiar with the terms tank, support and damage carry. Those are the roles that your ships will assume in Infinite Lagrange as well. That balance is something that you should keep in mind when you are building your fleet.

Role: Front Row (Tank)

FG-300 Armored Frigate

Front row role means that this kind of ship is a higher priority for the enemy fleet. In RPG terms, think of it as a tank that taunts enemies and takes aggro.One of the most important ships that you get for free at the start or the game is a variant of FG-300. You should try to get that one as soon as possible. Why is it so important? That’s because this ship has a lot of armor for the early game - and armor is basically flat damage reduction.

This type of ship has 15 armor and to give you an example, if the incoming damage is 20, that ship will only take 5 damage. Of course, the ship can also be upgraded in order to have even more. Keep in mind here that weapons will deal a minimum of 10% damage regardless of the target's armor. Try to build as many as you can.

Role: Back Row (damage)

FG-300 Multi Role Frigate

When you build your fleet as a general rule you want to position your main damage carry in the back line. Ships that are heavy damage dealers are not tanky at all by default, and that means they’re prone to dying a lot quicker.This type of ship will act as your main damage carry and it will stay behind your front row tank. As mentioned above, a tank ship will absorb the majority of the enemy fire but some of it will go through, so expect this ship to take some kind of damage.

This variant certainly isn't the best but it is good enough to get you started. Now if you want to get something special as your damage carry, this is the part where the United Tech files come into play. If you managed to get the Winged Hussar destroyer, this ship has some serious damage output starting at 440 without upgrades and it can safely carry you to mid game.

If you are looking for something even more advanced than this later on in the game , take a look at Ranger - Torpedo Frigate. Keep in mind that these bought ships cannot gain exp so at some point Winged Hussar will out damage it.