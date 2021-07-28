Touchgrind Scooter is one of the many extreme sports games on mobile. It's unique in that it's a scooter-based game which is typically rare to come by in that particular genre. Also, the controls are different from your typical extreme sports game, and we'll get into that in a bit.

You can play through numerous locations and go for a high score. Each location has tracks you race through while performing the tricks. Once you reach the finish line, your highest score will be recorded. You can level up based on your performance(s).

There are three main locations you can play in. The first one, Park, is obviously already unlocked for your riding enjoyment, but then there are two others that you can unlock after you level up a few times. There are more but they cost money. Aside from this, we'll tell you about a few others things you should know about the game.

