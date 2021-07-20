Another XCOM has appeared on mobile devices, though it might not be in the package some people would prefer. XCOM Legends is still a turn-based game, but it eschews the grid-based tactical approach fans of the series are familiar with in favour of something more typically mobile. This news was first spotted by Eurogamer.

The game is available now for Android devices in select countries and will see players assembling their squad through familiar gacha mechanics. It features faster-paced battles than the series is known for, which you can check out below in YouTuber Android IOS Cabogame's video.

XCOM Legends takes place 20 years after Earth surrendered to alien invaders. But a stubborn resistance remains, so the aliens have awakened an ancient evil to eliminate the survivors. It's up to you to assemble a team of hardened XCOM soldiers to take back the Earth. Each will possesses different strengths and weaknesses to consider when building your five-person squad.

After each battle, you can upgrade your squad with various mods and equip them with any weapons you've acquired during your skirmishes. There are also base-building elements to dabble with that will net you rewards and additional upgrades.

There are several game modes to tackle with a mixture of PvE and PvP. Firstly, there's the Campaign Mode that tasks you with battling your way through waves of enemies in a bid to uncover the secrets behind the occupation. Beyond that, you can fight other players in the PvP Shadow Arena, tackle daily challenges and learn hero-specific War Stories.

XCOM Legends is available now on Google Play in select regions. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. There is no word on when the game will release globally, but you can follow the game's Twitter account to stay up-to-date.