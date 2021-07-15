Good things come to those who wait, and with My Talking Angela 2, the wait is definitely worth it. July 15th has finally arrived, and players can now enjoy the full experience of everyone’s BFF Angela as you bake, dance, and explore the big city together.

My Talking Angela 2 is Outfit7’s sequel to the hit virtual pet mobile game set in the Talking Tom & Friends universe. Whether you’re playing dress-up or having a sweet time at the sweets shop, you’ll now be able to take Angela with you in your pocket as your trusty bestie, and even as an extension of yourself!

“We learned so much from making the original and updating it over the past few years. And from talking to our audience, and listening to their ideas and wishes. And now we’re ready to take this next step on Talking Angela’s journey,” says Monika Šimec, Senior Product Marketing Strategist at Outfit7. “She’s still the same character our players know and love, but because they’ve changed and evolved over time, so has she.”

Players can expect to be movin’ and groovin’ at the dance studio with full authenticity, as Outfit7 worked with professional dancers to perfect Angela’s choreography. You can also gear up to be the next big star on stage at the music studio, or be the belle at the ball as you primp Angela’s hair at the beauty salon.

“We want them all to be able to express their style and have fun, in any way that feels good to them. It’s all about giving the players a choice,” Šimec goes on. “That’s why we’ve stepped up the customization options in this game. There’s all sorts of wardrobe choices – from on-trend clothes to bold costumes. And we’ve expanded the range of activities for players to enjoy with Angela too.”

My Talking Angela is now available to download on the App Store, Google Play, Huawei AppGallery, and Amazon AppStore. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.