It seems to be anniversary season and the latest on that list is Marvel Puzzle Quest, which is also celebrating the fifth anniversary of their iconic twist on Peggy Carter where she’s Captain America!

Marvel Puzzle Quest’s publisher D3 Go! has announced that they would be taking the game into the real world with an actual puzzle to solve while you play the Match 3 game. Players will be given a total of four tricky clues which they must answer to win prizes in Marvel Puzzle Quest as well as learn about all the other goodies that D3 Go! has set-up for Peggy Carter.

Beginning today, a clue will be released once every few days totaling to four clues. Players must figure out the answers to all the clues before the event ends and all those answering correctly will receive an assured prize! You can submit your answers through Gleam. The event will run until July 24th at 11:59 pm PDT, so make sure you send in your answers before that! To kick things off, here’s your first clue:

“In MARVEL Puzzle Quest, what color is Gwenpool’s shirt in the Gwen Prix event?”

Let’s talk about the person we are celebrating here, Peggy Carter. MARVEL Puzzle Quest launched in 2013 bringing everyone’s favourite superheroes to the match-3 game. In 2016, D3 Go!’s developer Demiurge Studios contemplated what would happen if Peggy Carter took the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers, a question that the upcoming “Marvel What if?” TV show is exploring as well.

And so, Captain Carter was born in MARVEL Puzzle Quest. Two years after this, Peggy Carter debuted as Captain America in the comic book Exiles Vol. 3 #3 in 2018. You can also catch James Willems’ live stream on YouTube on July 23rd at 9 pm EDT where he will discuss Marvel trivia and prizes…and possibly give you your next clue as well.

Download Marvel Puzzle Quest on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store now for free.

