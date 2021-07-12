With the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton is actively hosting various events and free rewards. One of them is the Diamond Exchange event which is running until July 17th. In this article, we will discuss the event, how you can get the best out of it and more.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a Battle Royale title by Krafton that is, obviously, exclusive to India. The game is based on PUBG Mobile without Tencent’s holdings. Players will find everything is pretty similar except a few voice lines, the colour of blood and warnings every now and then.

Just like PUBG Mobile, Krafton is also dedicated to hosting numerous events regularly so that players won’t get a chance to complain or compare. Although there were few posts describing the dissatisfaction of players, Krafton is trying its best to introduce fresh new content.

In just a few weeks of the release, the game has already accumulated 10 million-plus downloads from Google Playe as it is currently only available for Android devices. The developers have also informed us that they are actively working on the iOS version and will be released soon enough.

Now, let’s take a look at the ongoing Diamond Exchange event in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

What is the Diamond Exchange Event in BGMI?

Details of each event

For 20 diamonds - Achieve Top 5, 20 times in Classic Mode with friends

For 50 diamonds and a reward of Supply Crate coupon - Achieve Top 5, 40 times in Classic Mode with friends

For 10 diamonds - Achieve Top 5, 5 times in classic mode with friends

For 10 diamonds – Achieve Top 5, 10 times in classic mode with friends

Friend in Need

For 10 Diamonds - Revive a party member 5 times in classic mode

For 10 diamonds - Revive a party member 10 times in classic mode

For 20 Diamonds - Revive a party member 20 times in Classic mode

For 50 Diamonds - Revive a party member 40 times in Classic mode

Game Time

For 5 Diamonds - Play any mode 2 times every day

For 5 Diamonds - Play any mode 5 times every day

For 10 Diamonds - Play any mode 10 times every day

How to exchange Diamonds?

Following its full-fledged release, Krafton has decided to hold an event where players are asked to complete certain tasks and missions in order to claim Diamonds. There are three types of Diamond Exchange events and they are Journey to the TOP!, Friend in Need and Game Time.

After you are done collecting the Diamonds, head to the exchange centre tab on the same page. The rewards vary depending on the Diamonds you have. Each reward comes with certain Diamonds, exchange them by tapping the Redeem button.

