If you have shifted recently from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India, you might be searching for a list of all the BGMI characters in the game. So we decided to create that list for you, with all the available characters in the game and some information about them too.

If you are aware of the facts and have played the game even once then you will know that BGMI is PUBG Mobile with a different name. However, there are major differences in the policies of both the games and few minor improvements as well.

Like we said above, the content of the game, including Battlegrounds Mobile India characters, are mostly pulled from PUBG Mobile. So far, we have Andy, Victor, Sara and Carlo. We'll update the list as new ones get released.

This article describes the characters, their special abilities, the cost to obtain them and lots more. So, without any delay let’s take a look at them. Please note that the special abilities of the BGMI characters are only applicable in Evoground, except TDM.

