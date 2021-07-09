Following the initial announcement three weeks ago, Land & Sea and Built By Snowman have announced that Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City will release for Apple Arcade on 16th July. It's a special version of the critically acclaimed endless runner that introduces new content.

The currently available edition of Alto's Odyssey features three biomes – The Dunes, The Canyons and The Temples – but the Apple Arcade exclusive version will introduce another, the titular Lost City. But it's not just another area to explore. There are a host of new challenges to discover across the game, meaning veteran players will still see some surprises.

The developer has described Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City as the definitive version of the game, and it will continue to grow after it launches next Friday. Beyond release, a series of post-launch updates will continue to introduce new content over the coming months.

If you're unfamiliar, Alto's Odyssey originally released in 2018 and received praise across the board, including from us. It is an endless runner where players glide across the sand and look to chain combos together using the game's one-touch trick system. You can check out some gameplay from the Lost City above.

If you'd prefer to enjoy the beauty of the game's aesthetic, there is a Zen mode available that ignores scores and power-ups. Regardless of how you choose to play, though, the developer recommends you play the game with headphones so you can more easily enjoy the game's stellar, original soundtrack.

Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City will be available from 16th July on Apple Arcade, a subscription service that costs $4.99 per month. For more information on other games in its extensive library, check out our dedicated hub page.