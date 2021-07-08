Mobile RPG LAST CLOUDIA has just announced its next collaboration partner: Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood. The popular retro-inspired JRPG from AIDIS Inc. will drop all the details on the collab during a livestream event on July 12th set at 8:00 pm (PT), and players can expect tons of exciting news like new Units and Arks.

Hosted by Kit (PR/Localization) and Lemi Duncan (the English Voice Actress for Sevia), the livestream can be watched over on the game’s official YouTube channel. The special summer stream will showcase in-game promotions, event exclusives, and future plans for the game as the fan-fave characters from the popular manga series drop in on the pixel-art JRPG.

Given the massive success of Last Cloudia’s recent Devil May Cry collab - which gave players the ultra-cool opportunity to play as the legendary devil hunter Dante - we can likely expect the same level of awesomeness with the FMA event. During that last crossover, players got to pull Dante, Nero, and V as well as score special Arks. There were also lots of time-limited dungeons and shop exclusives throughout the duration of the event.

Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood follows the riveting tale of two young brothers who, upon attempting to bring their deceased mother back to life, unwittingly sacrifice pieces of themselves in the process. The elder Edward loses his left leg while the younger Alphonse loses his entire body after the transmutation, driving them to embark on a journey to recover what they had lost.

LAST CLOUDIA is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can learn more about the latest developments on the game over on the official website.

