Sometimes people can make mistakes when they are naming their characters or accounts. We are here to show you how to change your ID name in Battlegrounds Mobile India without any fuss if you wish you'd chosen a different name.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has successfully launched in India after a long wait. The game is now officially listed on Google Play, so fans of battle royales can download the game right now.

After the launch, developer Krafton also enabled the ability for old accounts to transfer over to the recent release. This means players can easily transfer the data associated with their PUBG Mobile account over to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

If you are looking for the steps on how to do this, then we have already published an article that describes the easiest steps on how to carry out the transfer process. Click here to read more about it.

Once you’re done transferring your account, you might wish to start the new game with a new IGN. If that’s the case, we have got easy to follow steps for how to change your name in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Note that, the game is only available for Android devices at the time of writing.

How do I change my name in Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Launch the game and wait for it to fully load

After it’s done loading, head to the Inventory section that's located in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen

Find the Rename Card, that you previously claimed from the in-game mailbox

Press the Use button to start the process

A window will then open up asking for your desired IGN. Enter your name and hit the OK button

Remember that you can only change your name once a day

The only way to change your in-game name is by using a Rename Card. If you already have one then quickly jump into the steps below. If you don’t have one, worry not, Krafton has sent a free Rename Card to players through in-game emails. To claim it, simply head to the in-game mail, find the card and press the button to claim it.

If you have already used the free Rename Card, then you can always buy another one from the in-game shop. A Rename Card costs 180 UC.

Download Battlegrounds Mobile India right now for free in the Google Play Store. A reminder that this game is exclusive to India.