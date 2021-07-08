Battlestar Galactica is coming to Funko Pop! Blitz! N3ETWORK, a games media and technology company, is bringing the iconic TV Show Battlestar Galactica to Funk Pop! Blitz in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms.

This collaboration will take place in the form of a limited-time event and will feature a reimagined version of the iconic battleship and its characters to Funko Pop! This will also include new characters that were never seen before on Funko Pop!

Fans of the show can collect Funko Pop! versions of President Laura Roslin and Admiral Adama by dropping Battlestar Galactica ship pieces at the bottom of the puzzle board to progress through the event. You will also be earning coins with which you can buy new Pops!

You will also be able to collect other iconic characters like Lt. Starbuck, Six, and a Cylon Centurion. You will need to help these popular characters battle the Cylons.

Note that Admiral Adama is an event-exclusive collectable, and you can unlock it faster by selecting one of the event-specific Battlestar Galactica characters and visiting the ship’s hangar to collect even more ship pieces.

Funko Pop! Blitz is also introducing a VIP Pass which includes 1,500 coins, a silver-chest with Pop! Tickets, an increase in max hearts, daily access to the VIP Spin Wheel and VIP Event Boxes with better odds. This VIP Pass will help during the Battlestar Galactica and all succeeding events and is available for $10 USD and lasts for 28 days from the moment of purchase.

The Battlestar Galactica event in Funko Pop! Blitz starts Wednesday, July 7th, at 5 pm PDT and will end on Tuesday, July 13th at 5 pm PDT.

Funko Pop! Blitz is free to play and can be downloaded from the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

