Super Foods
In Sneaky Sasquatch, there's a town that was added during one of the game's big updates. In this town, you can go grocery shopping, go to the arcade, rent an apartment, and even get a job. But, one thing that might fly under the radar is the food.
There's a diner in town where you can purchase a burger, fries, and drink. They actually cost a bit more than you're typical snack and for good reason. These items (particularly the burger and fries) will replenish your health in one sitting.
Usually, you need to gobble up a few snacks to come back to full strength. Here, eating the burger, for example, will completely refill your health. Not bad, right? Feel free to buy an extra one and save it for later. It will come in the clutch when you need it and are low on food. Oh, and go to the coffee shop for some coffee or a cappuccino. Bon appetite, sasquatch.
Buy A Boat
Another thing that was part of a big update in Sneaky Sasquatch is the island. This island allows you to go surfing, explore and even spend the night in a beach goer's trailer. Alongside the island, the developers also added the option of buying a boat.
Yup, that's right, you can go get yourself a boat to go along with the rich collection of vehicles you have. This will let you go to the ocean at the beach area which is nice. There are small archipelagos that are on the water that you can visit with your boat.
Doing this can allow you to collect treasures and such. It's a nice little benefit for having a boat. Go around the oceans and you'll never know what you'll find. I have to warn you though that getting a boat is pretty pricey, so make sure you have a comfortable amount of coins before buying.
Get Yourself a Dirt Bike
This one seems pretty obvious as it is a part of one of the latest updates in Sneaky Sasquatch. You can now go and purchase dirt bikes. Yup, so that means you can participate in some races on the track and take down the competition in style. This, by the way, is the first time that the game has featured bikes, whether it's motorcycles or BMX.
The bikes also have a good amount of speed and can be driven on the street. Sneaky Sasquatch has a fairly big map that seemingly gets larger all the time, so being able to zip around at a solid speed is always nice. Yes, you can buy a supercar which you probably already knew, but it's pricey.
The dirt bike, particularly a starting one, is only 500 coins. So, if you've accumulated thousands of coins throughout your playthrough, then this shouldn't break the bank too much. You can get the 500 back with a couple of visits to bear to sell some food and by completing small tasks. Heck, you can even dig around and find sacks of coins, which is always fun. Anyway, go ahead and have fun riding your bike, you pro.