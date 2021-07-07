Apple Arcade is proving to be a great gaming service for iOS users. Since the service first launched, it has been consistently updated with new games in its catalogue and is bringing in more and more iPhone users to the mobile gaming realm. This time, Super Stickman Golf 3+ joins the ever-growing library.

SSG3+ is Noodlecake’s first-party development and fans of the series will know that Super Stickman 3 had initially launched in 2015 and was the last 2D arcade-type golf game before the likes of Golf Blitz became the focus.

Well, the classic 2D SSG3+ is coming back for Apple Arcade subscribers who will also get all of the game’s premium features. According to the game's App Store page, this will include:

Unlocked Premium Upgrade

XP Doubler and Last Shot Indicator

No ads or in-app purchases

Rebalanced Bux System

Unlimited Turn-Based Matches

Daily Races and Rewards

Turn-based and real-time multiplayer modes

Ball Spin!

35 Unique Characters

Over 65 Hats that Change Gameplay

40 Stylish Ball Trails to look your best

Loads of Achievements to earn Bux

It’s worth mentioning that SSG3+ was initially planned to release as a premium title because of the low market demand. But eventually, the developers changed this by adding minor microtransactions and ad integration. Noodlecake has also stated that if Super Stickman Golf 3+ does well then they also plan to introduce new updates for Golf Blitz and increase the courses to above 50.

Super Stickman Golf 3+ is a 2D golf game full of amazing courses, power-ups, collectable cards, wild game modes and can be played with up to 8 people in real-time.

You can pre-order SSG3+ right now if you are an Apple Arcade subscriber. The service costs $4.99 per month, but there is a free one-month trial available if you've never used it before.

