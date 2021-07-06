Embracelet, the critically acclaimed game is coming to Android phones after having released for iOS, Nintendo Switch and PC back in September 2020. Embracelet is a coming-of-age adventure set in Northern Norway. It is a story about love, loss, friendship, family, and a magical bracelet that has mysterious powers.

In a low-poly, fictitious Northern Norway, you play as Jesper, a 17-year-old teenager who had inherited a bracelet from his grandfather. Jesper has been tasked with returning the bracelet to the northern island where he grew up.

But the journey is not as simple as it sounds. Jesper will come across many puzzles in his way, trying to hinder him from his mission, slow him down and stop him, and he’ll have to use the magical abilities of this mysterious bracelet to solve them.

Jesper meets two other teenagers on this island, Hermod and Karoline whose ethical and personal dilemmas will question everything you know.

As the fog clears, Jesper will need to figure out how to deal with the conflicts between local and old traditions and new and invasive oil industries.

Unravel the mysteries behind the telekinetic powers of this special bracelet and get pulled into a ghost world away from your friends and this land. This is the only way to find the powers vested in this bracelet. Do you have what it takes?

Embracelet is a part puzzler, part interactive story, nominated for “Best Serious Game” and the “Norwegian Game of the Year” Award. It has been developed solo by the award-winning developer and composer Mattis Folkestad.

Embracelet is available now on the iOS App Store and will be available soon on Google Play as a premium title that costs $6.99.

