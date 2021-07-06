Life is Strange is a game that has had quite a journey. It started out flying under the radar a bit and released pretty quietly, despite being published by gaming behemoth, Square Enix. After a couple of years, it quickly rose to prominence by building a huge following and becoming one of the most popular story-based games of the last decade or so.

Since its release, the original game has made its way to mobile on Android and iOS, with a Nintendo Switch release coming later on as a remastered edition. The first game follows the tale of a young photographer, Max Caufield who goes back home to Arcadia Bay, Oregon after heading off to Seattle five years prior.

While attending Blackwell Academy, she runs into her old best friend (in dramatic fashion), Chloe Price who is a rebel and graffiti artist, and thus, their mind-bending, emotional adventure begins together after their reunion. The gameplay focuses on interaction, investigating, and making major choices, a signature for the series. All of this while featuring Max's very cool power to rewind time. Here are a few tips to take note of when playing the game on mobile.

