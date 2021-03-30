1
Pokemon Quest
Pokemon Quest is a free-to-start Pokemon game on Switch, where you can cook stew and battle your Pokemon against others across Tumblecube Island. All of the Pokemon in this game are cube-like, bringing a pretty cute look to the title. You can use the food you make to lure more Pokemon to your base, who might then join your team. It’s a simple, relaxing game and a cute way to spend your time.
2
Tetris 99
You’ve heard of Tetris, I’ve heard of Tetris. Tetris 99 is a battle royale stylised Tetris game, where you are playing a game of Tetris that gets more challenging and quicker as time goes on. You are also playing against a bunch of other players and can attack them, picking your strategy and targeting those who you want to knock out or who are above you. It’s an intense version of Tetris. It’s worth noting that you do need a Nintendo Online subscription to play.
3
Rocket League
Rocket League is a super popular sports game that takes racing cars and mixes them with football - or soccer for our American friends. This creates an intense arena game that is super addictive. You can drive your car up the side of the arena, drive into the ball to slam it towards your opponent's net, and continue to boost and race around the arena! You can play in teams of three, and the team with the most points wins. Surely one of the top free PvP games you can play on your Switch.
4
Fortnite
Fortnite, though not available currently on the App Store, can be found for free on Nintendo Switch. If you’ve not heard of Fortnite, it’s a battle royale game where you and a bunch of people are all dropped onto an island, building and fighting it out until only one person survives. You can find items to help you survive and explore the map, but make sure you are always watching your back and keeping a lookout for others!
5
Super Kirby Clash
Super Kirby Clash is a free to start game that builds on Team Kirby Clash Deluxe from the 3DS. This game is full of boss battles, where you and three of your friends can team up as your selected Kirby to take on bosses. Defeating them one after another in hopes to make it further in the game.
6
Brawlhalla
Brawlhalla is a fighting-based game, much like Super Smash Bros: Ultimate. There are loads of characters to choose from, weapons to learn and arenas to fight in. This game has a ton of characters to try out, which provides a lot of content, and there is a big community as well. Brawlhalla is a more straightforward fighting game - easier for people to pick up and play. Again, it's one of the free games for Switch!
7
Color Zen
Color Zen is a more relaxing, puzzle-based game where you can use your Nintendo Switch’s touch screen to move shapes around your screen, making sure that the last colour that fills your screen is the same as the outer frame of the level. This is a simple game, but as you complete levels, you will find more challenges such as levels where only specific shapes can be moved or colours that are hiding in layers behind other colours.
8
Fallout Shelter
Fallout Shelter, a free-to-play game that’s also been released on mobile. It allows you to build vaults that will resist the toxicity of the world. You are able to build up an entire radiation-proof resort, with bedrooms, food, and electricity, that everyone will want to move to. There are quests in the game, people to converse with, and a lot to manage. The game does have in-app purchases, but you can basically ignore them and still enjoy the game for free on Switch.
9
Warframe
Warframe is an action-shooting game with beautiful graphics and a lot to unpack and understand. You’ll be exploring, looting and battling on an alien planet, taking on other players and conversing with NPCs as you explore. It’s an impressive title and shocking that the entire game is free-to-play, but you can download it on your Nintendo Switch right now.
10
Realm Royale
Realm Royale is a game that is fairly similar to Fortnite, however, there is a focus on crafting the items that you find but don’t want, which can make a world of a difference when you decide how much time you want to spend looting and how much you want to spend running. You can craft all sorts of useful stuff, as well as build and try to stay alive in this arena battle royale!
We hope you enjoyed our list of free games for Switch, we'll likely update it as more cool games become available!