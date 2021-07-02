This week, the indie publishing powerhouse, Crescent Moon Games, released Duck Souls for iOS devices. It's a fast-paced action platformer that follows a little duck as it embarks on an adventure to gather all of the lost eggs.

Players will have to run, jump and dash through 100 levels, avoiding a plethora of lethal obstacles along the way. So, if tricky platformers appeal to you, then you might want to enter our latest giveaway! We've got four Duck Souls iOS codes up for grabs.

How can you win one of them? Well, it's very straightforward. All you have to do is fill in this Google Form with all the required information and wait to see if you're a winner. The winners will then be chosen, at random, before the codes are given out after the giveaway closes at 5 pm UK time on Monday 6th July. Good luck if you decide to enter!

Duck Souls is available now over on the App Store. It is a premium title that costs $1.99. You can check out some gameplay in the embedded video above if you're intrigued to learn more about what Duck Souls has to offer.

Competition Rules