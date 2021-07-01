Piccolo is a mobile Othello game with a powerful AI, changeable themes, and a touchscreen-friendly interface.

Developed over many months, Piccolo Othello boasts an advanced AI that can beat even world champion Othello AIs such as NTest, Logistello and Edax. andcan be customized to provide a less challenging but equally rewarding experience for new players too.

Best of all, unlike most other run-of-the-mill Othello apps, Piccolo Othello lets you play the board game on your iPhone or iPad to your heart’s content without any pesky ads getting in the way.