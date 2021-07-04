In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Jax guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from his skills and how to allocate them to his build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in the Jax guide below:

Jax's skills

Skill combos

Skill level-up order

Summoner spells

Runes

Items

Jax, Grandmaster at Arms is one of the Fighter champions in Wild Rift that has carried a lot of players into high elo. This champion is specifically designed to be tanky and inflict a lot of damage, while also having mobility and crowd control in his kit. Overall, while he's not exactly OP in the current meta, he is definitely a champion that can 1v5 an entire team in the right hands.

Simply put, Jax is a straightforward champion with a lot of potential and is extremely useful in most situations. He can also be played in the Jungle and in Baron lane because his clear speed and lane survivability are both fine. If you struggle to climb in low elo in Wild Rift, then your best chance to carry yourself to Platinum or Emerald would be to play Jax. Simple as that.

League of Legends: Wild Rift Jax skills

Relentless Assault (Passive)

Jax's consecutive basic attacks continuously increase his Attack Speed.

Leap Strike (Skill 1)

Jax leaps toward a unit. If they are an enemy, he strikes them with his weapon.

Empower (Skill 2)

Jax charges his weapon with energy, causing his next attack to deal additional damage.

Counter Strike (Skill 3)

Jax's combat prowess allows him to dodge all incoming attacks for a short duration and then quickly counterattack, stunning all surrounding enemies.

Grandmaster's Might (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Every third consecutive attack deals additional Magic Damage. Additionally, Jax can activate this ability to strengthen his resolve, increasing his Armor and Magic Resist for a short duration.

How to combo as Jax

- Auto-attack -> Skill 2 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 1 -> Auto-attack

Below you'll find all the essential combos you will need when playing Jax:

This combo takes advantage of the double auto-attack reset Jax has in his kit to make a positive trade with the opponent. It's simple and spot-on.

- Skill 3 (first cast) -> Skill 3 (second cast when near the opponents you want to stun) -> Skill 1 -> Skill 2 -> Auto-attack

This will be your main pre-level 5 all-in combo. You can win most 1v1 fights by using this, and sometimes even 1v2 fights.

- Skill 3 (first cast) -> Skill 1 -> Flash -> Skill 3 (second cast) -> Auto-attack -> Skill 2 -> Auto-attack

This combo will let you reach the backline a lot easier, by using Flash in combination with the leap in Jax's kit. It's useful for starting a team fight or for taking down major damage threats.

- Skill 3 (first cast) -> Skill 1 (towards an ally/ward) -> Flash -> Skill 3 (second cast)

As you might know, Jax can use Skill 1 to hop towards an ally, or even a ward in order to close the gap. You can then use Flash and hop onto the enemy to stun them and unleash the Jax!

Overall, with Jax you want to go in and use your Ultimate whenever you go into a battle, to empower himself (become tankier and more deadly at the same time). Other than that, you can safely rely on the AoE stun from Skill 3 and start team fights any time you like.

In what order to level up the skills?

Level 1: Skill 3

Level 2: Skill 1

Level 3: Skill 2

Level 4: Skill 2

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 2

Level 7: Skill 2

For Jax, you want to max your Skill 2 first, then continue by levelling Skill 3, and finally Skill 1.

Keep levelling Skill 2 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 3, and lastly on Skill 1. Of course, whenever you can, you want to add 1 point into your Skill 4 (ultimate).

The best summoner spells

Smite: Deal 440 true damage (440 - 1100) to a large or epic monster or minion. Smiting monsters restores 70 HP. Slaying 4 large monsters upgrades Smite to Chilling Smite or Challenging Smite, which can target enemy champions. (+ the bonuses from Hunting License and Tooth and Nail from Smite, that charge once every 45s)

: Ignites target enemy champion, dealing 60-410 true damage (based on level) over 5 seconds and inflicting them with Grievous Wounds. (Grievous Wounds reduces healing effects by 50%).

Flash: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

Wild Rift Jax - The best runes

Wild Rift Jax - The best items

Boots

is going to be your main choice of boots. The alternative would beif you want to be tankier.

The best choice of Enchant depends on the game. It can be either Stasis, Quicksilver or Glory.

