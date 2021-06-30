Froglike: The Frog Roguelike is a frog-filled roguelike coming to iOS and Android devices on July 1st. Starting tomorrow, players can step into the shoes of The Nameless Frog and fight until the end of time itself. This just goes to show you that even if you’re a teeny tiny little amphibian, you can still take on the huge responsibility of saving the world.

In Froglike: The Frog Roguelike, you’ll play through increasingly difficult stages trying to survive and gain points along the way. Ripped from spacetime itself as an accidental yet prophesized saviour, The Nameless Frog is plucked from his pond and thrust into battle by froggy Chronos. You’ll have to triumph over evil bugs and villainous squids to protect the Lily of Time in this retro arcade adventure.

Typical of the genre, there’s a bit of an unforgiving mechanic with procedurally generated levels and randomized foes, but you can always acquire power-ups and gifts from Chronos. Not-so-typical of the genre, the game features adorable pixel art that puts your charming frog hero front and center.

The froggy Chronos is also a bit of a cheeky fellow, it seems, as he tends to ramble on with welcome humour throughout your gameplay. In fact, in this embedded clip below, you’ll even see Chronos addressing you personally as you watch the trailer - he is the all-knowing frog-father of time, after all.

Froglike: The Frog Roguelike will be available to download on the App Store and on Google Play starting July 1st as a free-to-play game. It’s developed by Jimjum, who bagged first place in the GMTK 2020 global game jam. You can visit the official website to know more about the game.

Looking for more roguelikes? Check out our list of the top 25 best roguelikes and roguelites for iPhone and iPad (iOS)!