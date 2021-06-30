NEO 2045 is a free-to-play massively multiplayer online (MMO) game made especially for kids, and it’s now available for open beta. Both parents and kiddos can join in on the good, clean fun by signing up for the open beta anywhere in the world to get first dibs on the game.

In a world filled with too many bloody battles and glorified gore on mobile, VR Realms’ NEO 2045 comes as a breath of fresh air with a vast open-world galaxy just waiting to be explored. The sci-fi-themed environment offers tons of intergalactic quests to embark on, cool customization features to help kids personalize their avatars, and quirky sidekicks in the form of cuddly creatures they can rescue, evolve, and train. These pets can accompany players and lend a helping hand during space exploration missions.

“As we are nearing launch, we are excited to open up NEO 2045 to players ahead of full launch so that we can make sure we are hitting our marks with our audience,” says CEO and Founder of VR Realms Robb Beeston. “While we did make this game with kids first and foremost in mind, we also want to make sure it is fun for older players and parents so that everyone can play together in a safe, secure, and fun environment that has something for everyone.”

Apart from single and multiplayer modes, the game also has lots of mini-games like the Arcade, the Lazer Tag Arena, the Water Park, Robot Stadium, Astro Training Center, Avatar Sports Stadium, Nightclub, and Comedy Club to name a few.

NEO 2045 will soon launch fully on the App Store and on Google Play later this year. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

Want more MMOs on your phone? Check out our list of the top 25 best mobile multiplayer games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)!