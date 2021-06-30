XD’s boisterous battle royale Sausage Man is now on soft launch in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore. The colourful online multiplayer shooter lets you engage in rowdy 100-player battles as an ultra-cool sausage, ambushing unwitting foes aboard a pony that farts fire (because why not?).

Wild and hilarious, Sausage Man encourages players to come up with the cleverest ways to best their opponents in the combat zone with explosive tricks and wormhole grenades. As ridiculous as the gameplay looks, there’s actually some pretty hardcore gunplay involved here, with intense weapon modeling, realistic bullet physics, and tons of cool gadgets to choose from.

Of course, the crazy humor is what makes this game stand out from other too-serious battle royales out there. Case in point: while you can launch yourself like a cannon or dominate the battlefield in a jet-powered exosuit, you can also rain fire from above aboard a dragon that’s had a little bit too much to eat.

You can unleash your creative means of destruction on the 8x8 km Battle Island, the 4x4 km Rainbow Island map, or the Arcade Party modes. Here, you can engage in 8v8 Team Battle matches or take a shot at the 28-player Quick Party mode.

Ready for the ultimate madcap brawl? Sausage Man is now available to download on TapTap and Google Play for players in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia. The free-to-play game with in-app purchases will soon expand to Thailand, The Philippines, and other regions in SEA as well, with login rewards and other bonuses to help you get up on your sausage-y feet. For now, you can follow the community of fans over on the game’s official Facebook page.

Looking for more rowdy survival shooters? You don’t play as a sausage here, but our list of the top 9 best battle royale games for Android phones and tablets should scratch that multiplayer shooter itch for you!