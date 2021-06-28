NetEase Games and ArtPlay has updated Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night with new free content. The patch is available now for iOS and Android devices.

The update for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night introduces a new playable character, Bloodless, who has a dedicated area you need to reach in order to unlock them. Once you spawn into the game, you find yourself in the Boss room of the church.

Playing as Bloodless means you don’t have any skills to start with, and you need to go around the map and collect crystal globes to start obtaining new abilities.

The character’s stats also alert depending on different factors such as the blood settings altering their clothing, or their voice changing depending on the amount of MP the player has.

In addition to that, the new update for Bloodstained also introduces a Boss Revenge Mode. This game variant allows you to select either Andrealphus, Bathin, Bloodless or Gremor to play as in a series of unique challenges.

These challenge stages including fighting Zangetsu, Dominique and Miriam one after another. Defeating all three of these terrifying foes then has the game grading your performance, scoring it based on the time you took to beat them.

So if you’re a fan of the game and after an extra challenge, this new update sounds like it’s worth a crack at.

You can grab Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night now from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it is a paid title that costs $9.99. You can also grab additional pieces of DLC too in the form of in-app purchases, granting you extra content to play through.

