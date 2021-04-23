Project Cars GO is the mobile version of the critically acclaimed console/PC game of the same name. The game was praised for its driving and racing authenticity while also having some of the most popular cars in the world featured in the games.

Now, being on iOS and Android, mobile gamers get the chance to experience the highly regarded racing game for themselves. It features a smooth, one-touch control scheme which is pretty unique for the genre. It also features real-world locations like Mont St. Michel as well as really solid graphics.

There's a slew of great cars that you can choose and unlock. And that's what we'll talk about. If it's your first time firing up the game, here are a few cars you can use early on. At the end of the day, it's your choice, but here are a few shiny rides to take a look at.

