Netmarble has released a fresh content update for its hit RPG Blade and Soul Revolution. The new April update will feature two brand new permanent and limited-time zones along with improvement of existing content and bug fixes.

First up is the new warzone, Ruins of Resent, a perfect place for players to grind the game and increase their XP points to level up faster. Basically, it is a hunting ground for top players, ready for exploration. As it has mentioned that it is meant for experienced players, Level 220 monsters will be popping up every now and then.

Secondly, New Moon, a whole new campaign will kick off for a limited time with exclusive dungeons. Players must take part in this event if they are looking for some exciting dungeons and huge rewards.

Take part in the Moonlight Village Spinning Wheel that allows all the players to receive 400 Silver Moons and other special rewards like additional coins, equipment, and more. Lucky players will also get a chance to claim Seasonal Costumes and an Awakened Fleeso Heroic Pet.

The game will also hold a New Moon festival based on the same theme. During the event, a new region will be created on the map called, Moonlight Village. Additionally, players can buy New Moon Dungeon Ticket from the shop at a certain price.

On the other hand, the developers have equally concentrated on the bugs and have decided to improve the existing features and in-game content. One of the most exciting pieces of news among them is the cross-server matchmaking feature. From this update onwards players can match with servers from other regions as well.

Blade & Soul Revolution is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Blade & Soul: Revolution news stories!