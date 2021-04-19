The Everlasting Regret is a puzzle game that's unlike any other that you've probably played before. It actually combines two popular video game elements. One being puzzle solving, and the other being storytelling, and so, that's what this unique game brings.

The tale being told focuses on a young woman and emperor in China. It's essentially about their connection, and the woman's life, living in riches. It also talks about the struggles of such a way of life as well, and it shows it in a beautiful way with great artwork.

You utilize different on-screen prompts which allow you to progress the story if what you choose is correct. It's definitely similar to your everyday Android or iOS puzzle, but it's one that's distinctive and still requires critical thinking as you play. Here are a few more things to know about The Everlasting Regret.