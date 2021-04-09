Dear My Cat, Flero Games’ laidback virtual pet sim, launches its April update with a flowery Spring Blossom Festival. The idyllic game about anthropomorphic cats doing cat stuff is now even more dreamlike with the introduction of Cherry Blossom Island.

Here, players can score 5 Spring Blossom Festival-themed accessories and 20 themed decors to get into the spirit of the season. Plus, applying the Spring Blossom theme lets you enjoy the breathtaking sight of cherry blossom petals falling peacefully onto the ground, because there’s nothing more relaxing than snow-like sakura against a pastel pink sky.

Players can nab the Festival Gift Sack via the new Spring Blossom Festival dice game, as well as tons of limited decoration items from Haro's Express Delivery with a guaranteed S-SS Grade item from ten express deliveries. The April update also adds cheerful Blossom and mischievous Pasca into the mix, both of which are obtainable from the Spring Blossom Festival Event. Meanwhile, VIP users can get lovable Lily - a quiet introvert with a green thumb.

Lastly, “MeoW” joins in on the feline frenzy with a musical debut. The cat idol group’s members were voted on by Dear My Cat users in celebration of the game’s 100th day’s anniversary, and the top 15 kitties will debut their rockin’ album with the April update.

If you fancy a casual pet sim that’s all about napping, fishing, and feline frolicking, Dear My Cat (available for free on iOS and Android) is the purr-fect escape.

