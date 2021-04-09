Funko Pop Blitz, the fast-paced match-3 puzzle game by N3TWORK Inc., is bringing colleagues from the popular American show, The Office, in this week’s event. The game plans to remodel Dunder Mifflin Scranton’s parking lot into Hay Place. So, get ready to help Dwight in his collaboration.

The Office is a popular American sitcom that follows the everyday work lives of office employees in Pennsylvania in a branch of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. The crossover will feature major characters from the series.

Running from April 8th to 13th at midnight UTC, complete the task of clearing the Hay Piles to unlock the event exclusive Pop! Dwight Schrute. Also, during the event get a chance to collect Andy Bernard, Jim Halpert as Goldenface, Kevin Malone and Michael Scott as Date Mike.

Collect Kevin Malone, Date Mike, Hay King Dwight and more of your favorite The Office (US) Pops! in #Funko Pop! Blitz! Available Now: https://t.co/GxZjW80Plt pic.twitter.com/tnu6pNeetW — Funko Pop! Blitz (@funkopopblitz) April 8, 2021

This crossover event is sure to be an exciting one as you can play the characters from the series and complete the tasks by using them. Fans of the game awaiting this exclusive crossover can now finally now expand their collection of characters. Previously the game has collaborated with Jurassic Park, and How to Train Your Dragon as well.

Use your super moves and collect your characters to redesign the parking lot while solving the puzzles in order to collect the mega rewards which includes rare mythic Pops. This week’s crossover will also add random events which will net you some rewards for completing them.

Funko Pop! Blitz is now available to download in App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

