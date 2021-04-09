With the ongoing season of new collaborations and crossover events, Exos Heroes brings in a new partnership with Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? III. The collaboration is set to run for two weeks, concluding on the 21st of April.

The anime follows the main character, Bell Cranel, a solo adventurer who is saved by Ais Wallenstein, for who he gradually develops feelings while combating dangerous monsters and surpassing difficult challenges.

The partnership will introduce three new characters from the anime series. Bell Cranel, Ryu Lion and Ais Wallenstein will be coming during the event and interested players can claim them by participating in the Chance Increase Recruit.

Exos Heroes will also hold a special Core Raid event featuring the crossover content, where players can collect Ryu Lion, who will be a free to claim the reward. Along with this character, many festive events which include 7 Days of Gifts will also be ready for players to take part in.

The 7 days festive event will reward some exclusive and rare in-game items. Apart from that, the game will offer 77 free recruits which will be available during the Premium Recruit event.

Details of The Chance Recruit event:

The recruiting event has a specific timeline for each character, which is as follows:

Ryu Lion - Free to claim in other events

Ais Wallenstein - April 8 to April 15

Bell Cranel - April 15 to April 21

This collaboration is massive news for the fans of the anime and the game, as it allows the players to experience the storyline in form of the game and take control of their favourite characters.

Exos Heroes is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

