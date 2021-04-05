Following its initial launch back in February, Thunderbox Entertainment's digital board game adaptation, The Captain is Dead, will receive its first major update this Thursday, April 8th. It will introduce two new characters and the game will also cost 30% less to celebrate its arrival.

The first of these two crew members is the Teleporter Chief, who is apparently a very grumpy individual. Regardless of his demeanour, he remains an expert in zapping stuff from one part of the ship to another. This will make him useful for transporting crewmates to where they need to be and with the right equipment.

The Teleporter Chief will be joined by the Tactical Officer, who looks to keep all of the chaos under control by remaining calm. She is a master of strategy and can be utilised to maintain the power of the shields whilst keeping the crew prepped for action.

In addition to these two recruits, there are also a few other changes to The Captain is Dead. This includes an increased team size, for more strategy and chaos, alongside a random crew selector. Thunderbox Entertainment has also teased that they're working on additional crew members for future updates.

If you're unfamiliar with The Captain is Dead, it's a digital adaptation of the board game of the same name. It sees you trying to lead your ship to safety by commanding the surviving crewmates and making use of their unique abilities to survive.

The Captain is Dead is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a premium title that costs $9.99, though you can expect it to be 30% cheaper on Thursday when the latest update arrives.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of The Captain is Dead news stories!