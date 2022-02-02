The Captain is Dead welcomes the legendary Duke Nukem voice actor Jon St. John as the final crew member

Back in June 2021, The Captain is Dead added four new crew members to their squad. This included the Tactical Officer, the Scholar, the Hologram, and the Teleporter Chief. Now, Thunderbox Entertainment has finally added the last crew member to their laser-powered, space survival strategy game. When the crew is in peril somewhere in the universe, who would you rely on other than the legendary… Duke Nukem?! This man can kick everyone’s butt alone so Jon St. John is going to ensure that happens on The Captain is Dead.

You heard that right. The legendary Jon St. John, best known for voicing Duke Nukem and E-123 Omega from Sonic the Hedgehog is making his way to The Captain is Dead to voice the final member of the crew – the Janitor. Don’t be fooled by his name. Jon brings Duke’s machismo to this underdog, who specialises in fixing shipboard systems with literally only duct tape and chewing gum. The guy’s a legend already and was a favourite in the original board game.

Joining Jon St. John are other legends like Elias Toufexis (Deus Ex, Assassin’s Creed), Lani Minella (Mass Effect, Professor Layton) and Kevan Brighting (Portal, The Stanley Parable). Obliterating aliens has probably never sounded this cool. The Janitor also finds some more company in the First Officer who brings the crew’s tally to a full squad of 18 members. He believes in being cool and calm and brings brand new tactics to the game.

Additionally, The Captain is Dead is also being updated with numerous improvements like new HUD options, a bigger crew, rule updates, and online leaderboards to compete with friends and users worldwide.

Hear the baddest dude in the galaxy, Jon St. John, voice the Janitor by downloading The Captain is Dead on the App Store and Google Play at a discounted rate of $5.99 USD.