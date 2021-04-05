Dantat Studio’s brand new fishing game, River Legends: A Fly Fishing Adventure will be releasing for iOS on April 22nd. The game sports crispy pixel art graphics and promises fun mechanics that will take your fishing experience to a whole new level.

The game uses a combination of adventure and RPG elements which are the current trending game genres. River Legends wants you to enjoy every single feature it provides along with your skills to catch the fish.

The game might seem easy to play, but the devs have added some difficult aspects to it. You'll have to contend with the varying water current, weather conditions and random species whilst trying to successfully trap a fish.

The features of the game make it totally realistic such as, casting the fishing line accurately and using proper techniques to bait the fish into your trap. This is all performed using real-time controls. Take a look at the brand new trailer of the game below.

Each fish you catch can be showcased in your trophy album. In addition to that, the game is entirely self-paced. Players can set their own goal and complete them at their leisure. Make sure you target the trophy fish among all others.

Remember to collect items to upgrade your skills and tools to expand your fishing territory and catch them with ease, while you enjoy the beautiful view from the famous Pine Canyon.

The title is also available for Android and by continuous efforts of the devs the game successfully made its way to iOS devices. With this announcement, the game will feature new maps and content.

River Legends is now available to pre-register on App Store ahead of its launch on April 27th. It is a premium title that costs $2.99. Also, it is available to download on Google Play at the same price.