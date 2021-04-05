Updated: April 2nd, 2021

In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Evelynn guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from her skills and how to allocate them to her build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in the Evelynn guide below:

Evelynn's skills

Skill combos

Skill level-up order

Summoner spells

Runes

Items

The Agony's Embrace, Evelynn, is the next champion in Wild Rift that we'll take a look at. She is a jungler with a rather unique kit, which makes it both fun and entertaining to play at the same time.

Evelynn is different from the other junglers in the sense that she's able to go invisible thanks to her passive, without having to rely on bushes and other skills. She is only spotted by Control Wards and Oracle Lenses, and only while being in close proximity to other enemy champions. Apart from that, she's pretty much impossible to track.

When playing Evelynn, your main goal is always to act fast and swift, and plan every move ahead of time. You can build a huge advantage by positioning correctly, clearing your jungle in a specific order, as well as by ganking the squishy lanes. The execution she has on her ultimate allows her to be extremely deadly (both against squishy enemies and more tanky ones), but what she really excels at is taking isolated enemies by surprise (similar to Kha'Zix, Rengar and other assassin champions).

League of Legends: Wild Rift Evelynn skills

Demon Shade (Passive)

When out of combat, Evelynn enters Demon Shade. Demon Shade heals Evelynn when she is low on health and grants Camouflage after level 5.

Hate Spike (Skill 1)

Evelynn strikes out with her lasher twice, dealing damage to the first unit hit. Then, Evelynn can re-cast to shoot another line of spikes at nearby foes.

Allure (Skill 2)

Evelynn curses her target, causing her next attack or spell to slow or charm her target after a delay, based on time cursed, and reduce their magic resist.

Whiplash (Skill 3)

Evelynn whips her target with her Lasher, dealing damage. She then gains movement speed for a short duration. When exiting Demon Shade, Whiplash pulls Evelynn to her target.

Last Caress (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Evelynn briefly becomes untargetable and decimates the area in front of her before warping backwards a long distance.

How to combo as Evelynn

Skill 2 -> Skill 1 -> Skill 3 -> Skill 1 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 1 -> Skill 1 (then follow up with more auto-attacks if necessary)

There are a lot of combos you could pull off as Evelynn, but since most of them are situational, you want to make sure that you consider all the options before diving into the enemy team. Since Evelynn is super squishy as an assassin, you never want to commit unless you're 100% sure you can get a kill.

This is one of the simplest combos you will have on Evelynn, since it's her basic pre-level 5 combo. You can gank as soon as level 3 by using this, but it's not always super effective unless the opponents have no Flash. Since this is a pre-level 5 combo, you won't be able to finish off opponents if they are highly mobile, but it's still an easy way to deal a lot of damage and try to put your lane in an advantageous position.

Skill 2 -> Skill 3 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 1 -> Skill 1 -> Skill 4 (Ultimate)

This would be her all-in level 5 combo. You will use your Skill 2 and Skill 3 to charm the enemy and dash towards them, and then you can follow up with some auto-attacks and Skill 1 spikes. If the opponent is a squishy target, you will probably be able to cast your ultimate soon after, executing them.

Flash -> Smite -> Ultimate (or Flash -> Ultimate -> Smite while in the Ultimate animation)

This combo works wonders for stealing objectives and getting away with it. When you Flash over the wall behind the Baron pit or behind the Drake, you will end up possibly in a tough spot. Smite trying to secure the objective, then quickly Ultimate out (while facing away from the wall) to be taken straight back over the wall with the repositioning from Ultimate.

Other Evelynn tips:

Always look for the cross-like symbol on your enemies when they are low HP. That's a clear sign that you can execute them with your ultimate.

Use your Skill 2 on any enemy that you want to engage on, even if you won't go for the kill - if there is another teammate going for it, it'll help them deal more damage since your Skill 2 reduces their Magic Resistance. (and you'll get an assist)

Use the Ultimate to escape from difficult situations, and go over walls.

In what order to level up the skills?

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 2

Level 3: Skill 3

Level 4: Skill 1

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Level 7: Skill 1

For Evelynn, you want to max your Skill 1 first, then continue by levelling Skill 2, and then Skill 3. However, you won't max them in the same order. Take a look at how you're going to allocate your skill points below.

Keep levelling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 3, and lastly on Skill 2. Of course, whenever you can, you want to add 1 point into your Skill 4 (ultimate).

The best summoner spells

Wild RIft Evelynn - The best runes

Wild Rift Evelynn - The best items

Boots

Stasis is one of the best choices for Evelynn, because that will keep her alive for longer.

Protobelt can also work if you want additional mobility and dashes.

