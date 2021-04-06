We decided to help new and returning players with the DBZ Legends tier list of the best characters in the game!

Dragon Ball Z Legends by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc is a 3D anime action RPG game for mobile devices.

The game offers an original storyline based on a new character designed by Akira Toriyama himself, a Saiyan named Shallot.

But story mode is just a part of Dragon Ball Z Legends. There are campaign events and a co-op mode to play along with your friends and of course real-time PvP battles. You can summon your favourite units from the Dragon Ball universe and put together the best possible team to take into battle.

There are so many units in the game that it can get a bit overwhelming for new (and also returning) players. For that reason, we’ve put together a list of the best characters in Dragon Ball Z Legends.

The way we determine the tiers isn’t just the standalone power of each fighter, but also how well their optimal teams do in the current state of the game.

We compiled another DBZ Dokkan Battle tier list for you, in case you prefer that game over Legends!

A unit can be very strong but if their team isn’t as good as others currently, naturally we will have to take that into consideration when we rank the fighters.

A very good example would be SP Toppo (Blue). A unit with great support and defensive capabilities plus an amazing main ability and good damage. Yet his team at the moment is very good, so we will put him lower on our list.

Anyway, you are here to check our DBZ Legends tier list! So without any further ado let’s get right into it.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Dragon Ball Legends tips, guides and walkthroughs!