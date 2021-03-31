BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. has updated Pac-Man Geo with a host of new content. It brings exciting new modes and features to the popular mobile game that uses real-world maps as in-game mazes.

Virtually travel to different places as the game uses maps of actual locations from around the globe waiting for you to explore. Create unlimited unique mazes across streets and collect landmarks.

Famous places like Arc de Triomphe, Times Square, Shibuya, Tokyo are featured for you to craft the mazes and can now be shared with Maze Sharing Function with your friends to double the fun.

At certain landmarks, random items with specialities will be available for the players to enhance the maze as well as Pac-Man too. The items are a must in order to level up your character to be more productive. Watch the official trailer for the new version down below.

Don’t forget to take part in the stage battles. In the new world tour mode, players can compete with other players and get their name featured in the global leaderboards. There are also huge rewards which include limited edition avatars and badges!

In addition, players will now be able to use the newly added skills like the Vacuum, which is used to suck Pac-Dots out of tough spots and Repel. These skills are quite effective to control crowds of ghosts.

To celebrate the arrival of Ver. 2.0 BANDAI has decided to give five free uses of the Vacuum as it is a premium feature otherwise. Also, the devs have focussed on the UI of the game by optimizing the on-screen size of mazes and the designs of maps.

Pac-Man Geo is available now over on the App Store and Google Play where it's available as a free-to-play game.