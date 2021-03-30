Following the announcement made by Feral Interactive regarding the release of the expansion, Company of Heroes: Opposing Fronts, for iOS and Android in early 2021. The day has finally come where the devs are all set to introduce the new expansion into the game as an in-app purchase on13th April.

The game is all about commanding the American troops and shaping the battlefield with your own creative strategies and ultimately winning the war. Campaign in the European Theater of Operations and carry out the D-Day Invasion of Normandy.

Players can witness two brand new full-length campaigns along with other new content which is entirely focused on the British 2nd Army and German Panzer Elite. Get an opportunity to experience World War Two as Opposing Fronts offers unique perspectives on it.

Company of Heroes: Opposing Fronts rolls onto iOS & Android on April 13th, for $3.99/£3.99/€4,49 via in-app purchase. Take on two new campaigns focused on the highly mobile British 2nd Army and the devastating German Panzer Elite. Find out more: https://t.co/DlZSwKZzkg pic.twitter.com/Ee2hoschHy — Feral Interactive (@feralgames) March 30, 2021

Along with these, climactic set pieces and new units are also introduced with this expansion. These include the Panzer Elite’s devastating heavy tanks and highly-trained and adaptable officers of the British forces.Build your confidence and test out new ways of invading by playing against the AI.

In the upcoming expansion, players can unlock the British 2nd Army and Panzer Elite AI mode to practice different tactics and experiment with various loadouts with replayable Skirmish battles.

This will allow you to carry out numerous new strategies before heading into a real battle in-game. Go ahead and experience the story of World War 2 in the form of a game with amazing graphics and content.

Players who already own the game can update to the latest version on April 13th. The new expansion will be available via in-app purchase for $3.99/£3.99/€4,49.

Company of Heroes is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a premium title that costs $13.99.

