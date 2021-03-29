Studio ZA/UM has released Disco Elysium: The Final Cut on Google Stadia today, meaning you can now play the popular detective RPG on your mobile phone using the streaming service.

Originally released on PC back in 2019, Disco Elysium is a role-playing game that is inspired by tabletop RPGs such as Dungeons & Dragons as well as old-school adventure games like Baldur’s Gate and Planescape Torment, utilising many elements from the tabletop genre into a modern digital format.

The game is set in a fantasy realism world known as Revachol, where you play as an amnesiac detective who is charged with solving a murder. Every event in the game, from conversations to combat and any action your character takes, is resolved using skill checks, dialogue trees and random dice throws.

Disco Elysium also uses a skills system which represents every single aspect of the protagonist’s character. For example, you can level up his physical strength which makes him good in a fight, but at the cost of his intelligence which may cause problems trying to decipher a clue.

Then there’s the Thought Cabinet, which is a part of the game that represents the main character’s ideologies and personality traits. This gives you the freedom to express or suppress your thoughts and emotions, allowing you to play the game roleplaying in a variety of different social or political ways.

The Final Cut version of the game includes new quests, areas, and characters who will leave an even bigger mark on the world. Every line in the game is also fully voiced, with ZA/UM estimating a total of one million words have been recorded by actors from all across the world.

As a slow-paced and text heavy game, it sounds like Disco Elysium is perfect to bring to mobile phones or tablets via the cloud streaming capabilities of Stadia. There will also be text scaling options, so you won’t have to worry about the writing being too small for phone screens.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is available today on Google Stadia alongside its release on PlayStation and PC. It will be coming to Switch and Xbox later this year.