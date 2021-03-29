Unrivaled Saiyan's Peak Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta

You can argue that this guy is on the same tier as ‘Apex of Supreme Saiyan Power Super Saiyan 4 Goku’ and you would have a very good argument for it. On the other hand, I believe that SSJ4 Goku is a bit better because of his categories. He starts with better DEF than Goku but he only gains DEF on his 18 Ki. He's super good on a Giant Ape Power team. He should always be on the same rotation with SSJ4 Goku.

Fused Super Power Super Saiyan Goku & Super Saiyan Vegeta

One of the 3rd-anniversary units as this card was released back in 2018. Still to this day a pretty solid card with great links. Full HP recovers on 6th turn once they transform, 30% ATK boost to allies during Super attack, plus counters is just very good.

Mark of Almighty Power Goku Black (Super Saiyan Rose)

I might have put this one a bit higher than what some people would like for sure. I admit I’m biased when it comes to this card because it happens to be one of my favourites, so bear with me. Offensively this unit is a beast. His passive is crazy, can do like 7-9m damage. Yeah, his defense isn’t the best and if he gets hit before his Super Attack it can be a problem.

Nightmarish Impact Super Saiyan Broly

The only problem with this guy (one of my favourite cards) is his defence really. Kind of similar to Rose in that sense. Make no mistake though, this guy is an offensive monster, can dish out a ton of damage. Just have to wait 4 turns.

Galaxy-Threatening Invasion Full Power Boujack

Think for a second that this card was released back in 2017 in Japan (2018 in Global) and he's still amazing even to this day. He benefited greatly from the ‘Link Level Update’ for sure. The one thing that he was lacking for a long time was a support partner and now he has it in STR Boujack. The main problem is that outside of that, he doesn’t really link up with anyone otherwise he would be much higher on the list.

Legend Reborn Super Saiyan God Goku

He’s meant to be played in a specific team to get the most out of his passive.(Pure Saiyans, Hybrid Saiyans). High evasion chances, critical hit chances and very good stats overall. He does fall off after 7 turns ( it doesn’t matter for short events) otherwise he would be higher on the list.

Fused Fighting Force Super Saiyan Goku (Angel) & Super Saiyan Vegeta (Angel)

The other 3rd anniversary unit on this tier. Pretty much the same things that been said about Super Vegeto apply to this one. Full heal once they fuse as Gogeta, attacks effective against all types. Not as good as super Vegeto but at the same ballpark.

A New Life on Vampa Broly & Cheelai & Lemo

As a standalone unit, this Trio is amazing. Can dish out millions of damage or whatever else you want, but there’s a problem. In Dokkan you need a team and the Trio doesn’t really have one. The addition of ‘All-Out War of Universe 7 Android #17‘ will help him out, but until then can’t put them any higher.

Miraculous Outcome Goku & Frieza

Now for the experienced Dokkan players who are reading this, don’t go crazy. I will remind you once again that this is about the Global version in its current state. That means this unit hasn’t received its Extreme-Z Awakening (EZA) yet. Once it does it will be placed on the top of the list. The only problem at the moment (pre-EZA) is, there’s a good chance they die before they can do anything since they have no defence. Once they attack and they get their buffs it’s a totally different story.

Indestructible Saiyan Evil Legendary Super Saiyan Broly

If this unit can survive and start stacking up ATK and DEF he’s amazing. The problem is, if he can’t do that, he will probably die as he has no real defence.

The Androids' Journey Androids #17 & #18/Android #16

As most top tier Android units in Dokkan, the Trio is also a very very good support for their team (even though they give no DEF support). That’s until they transform to 16 and start doing some pretty good damage. 200% multiplier and crit chances. Very solid unit, overall.